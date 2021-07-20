Split Decisions-07/20/21

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. -- A judge has sentenced a Pulaski County man to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for killing his neighbor’s children’s kitten in 2019.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney, Kevin Hillman, announced on June 15, a Pulaski County jury found Marcus Lavender of St. Robert, guilty of Assault in the Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.