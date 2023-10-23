Ingredients
- 12 hard boiled eggs, unpeeled
- 6 drops blue food color
- 6 Tbsp. Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 3 drops green food color
- 2 tsp. yellow mustard
- 2 tsp. white vinegar
- Salt to taste
- Black sesame seeds (optional)
Instructions
- Mix water and blue food color in a large bowl.
- Crack the shells of the hard boiled eggs gently with a spoon. Do not remove the shell.
- Put the cracked eggs in the water and food coloring mixture and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- Remove eggs from the refrigerator, peel carefully, and cut eggs in half lengthwise.
- Scoop out the egg yolks and transfer to a bowl.
- Set the whites aside.
- Mash the yolks with the mayonnaise, green food coloring, mustard, and vinegar and pipe the yolk mixture into the egg whites.
- Garnish with black sesame seeds.
