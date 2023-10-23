Ingredients

12 hard boiled eggs, unpeeled

6 drops blue food color

6 Tbsp. Duke’s Mayonnaise

3 drops green food color

2 tsp. yellow mustard

2 tsp. white vinegar

Salt to taste

Black sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

Mix water and blue food color in a large bowl. Crack the shells of the hard boiled eggs gently with a spoon. Do not remove the shell. Put the cracked eggs in the water and food coloring mixture and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Remove eggs from the refrigerator, peel carefully, and cut eggs in half lengthwise. Scoop out the egg yolks and transfer to a bowl. Set the whites aside. Mash the yolks with the mayonnaise, green food coloring, mustard, and vinegar and pipe the yolk mixture into the egg whites. Garnish with black sesame seeds.

