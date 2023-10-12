Ingredients

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, peeled and slightly crushed

2 ¼ pounds boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1 ½” chunks

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

1 handful fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 cup white wine

1 tsp sweet paprika, optional

1 tbsp maize, cornstarch, or rice flour

1/2 lemon, juiced

Instructions

In a large saucepan or frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the crushed garlic and when the oil starts to sizzle, add the chicken pieces. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper and fry the chicken for a few minutes, until the pieces are golden brown on both sides. Add the sliced garlic and half of the parsley, then pour in the wine. Cook the chicken for 12 to 15 minutes over medium-high heat, until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 degrees F, as measured using a food thermometer. While the chicken is cooking, shake the pan from time to time and turn the chicken pieces to cook them on all sides. Stir in the paprika (if using) and maize, and cook the dish for a minute, until the sauce thickens. Remove the chicken from the heat and sprinkle it with the remaining parsley and lemon juice.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!