Spaghetti-O Pie Part 2-01/18/22

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Boomtown
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Crime Traveler
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime
Cassidy Rainwater
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Reaction to COVID-driven school closures, virtual days
Video
Lebanon schools close, plea for substitute teachers
Discovery Center opens to help as schools close
Video
Missouri's congressional map gets first approval
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, January 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, January 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Winston
Video
Monday, January 17 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Ally
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Nixa beats Kickapoo for the first time since 2015
Video
Covid infections cancel Saturday’s Drury game against SBU
Video
Ford, Bears looking for revenge against Redbirds
Video
Number one Strafford runs past Central in Rogersville Tourney
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us new
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Spaghetti-O Pie Part 2-01/18/22
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jan 18, 2022 / 09:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2022 / 09:55 PM CST
Coffee Talk
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Buffalo Run Casino
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
A list of all schools closed or virtual for the rest of the week
Greene County Deputy hit by passing tractor-trailer
Video
MO test alert sent out with Batman references
Video
Lebanon schools close, plea for substitute teachers
SPS closing for the rest of the week
Video