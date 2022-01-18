Spaghetti-O Pie Part 1-01/18/22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Staff shortages and excessive student absences led numerous school districts to either cancel classes or go to virtual learning for the rest of the week. Springfield Public Schools is one of the districts to completely close Wednesday through Friday.

“It became very clear to us that we need to give our staff time to recoup and get well,” SPS Chief Communications Officer, Stephen Hall, said. “There are too many staff members that are sick right now for us to continue normal operations, or to transition to virtual learning in the short-term."