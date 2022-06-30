Ingredients
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 4 teaspoons yellow mustard
- 12 dill pickle chips, plus 1 teaspoon brine
- 1/8 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- Pinch of smoked paprika
- Kosher salt & freshly ground pepper
- 1 1/4 lbs ground beef (80% lean)
- Unsalted butter, softened, for brushing
- 4 bakery hamburger buns, split
- 4 slices American cheese
- Ketchup, for serving
- 8 thin slices tomato
- 4 thin slices red onion
- 4 lettuce leaves
Instructions
- Heat a griddle or large cast-iron skillet over medium heat for at least 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise, mustard and pickle brine in a small bowl. Combine the onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a separate small bowl. Set aside.
- Loosely form the beef into 4 balls; set aside. Working in batches, lightly brush the griddle with butter and toast the buns cut-side down until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Brush the griddle with more butter and add 1 ball of beef. Press firmly with 2 large crisscrossed metal spatulas for exactly 10 seconds, then gently remove the spatulas. Sprinkle the patties with some of the seasoning mixture and continue cooking, undisturbed, until well browned, 1 1/2to 2 minutes. (Start cooking another burger at this point.) Flip the patty, sprinkle with more of the seasoning mixture and top with 1 cheese slice. Continue cooking until the cheese is melted around the edges and the bottom of the burger is browned, about 1 more minute. Repeat with the remaining beef.
- Spread the mayonnaise mixture on the bun tops and add some ketchup. Serve the patties on the buns with the pickles, tomato, red onion and lettuce.