Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 – 2.5 pounds raw chicken breasts or tenderloins
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 10 oz ham cut into bite-size pieces
- 4 oz salted butter melted
- 6 oz cream cheese softened
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon white wine optional
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 6 oz swiss cheese or other white cheese such as mozzarella or provolone
Instructions
- Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Drizzle the olive oil into the pan. Add the chicken and sprinkle with the ½ teaspoon salt. Cook for about 7 minutes until the bottoms are golden. Flip. Cook until the chicken reaches 155 with a meat thermometer.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the melted butter, softened cream cheese, white wine (if using), mustard, lemon juice, and salt. Whisk until a thick sauce forms.
- Top the cooked chicken with the sauce. Sprinkle on the ham and cheese on top of the sauce. Cover with a lid and cook until the cheese is melted and the chicken is 160 degrees when checked with a meat thermometer.
- Alternatively, broil for 2-3 minutes after topping until the cheese is melted and golden.
