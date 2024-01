FOX’s newest game show, We Are Family, airs tonight and Jeremy & Maddie sat down with Matt Ceullar, who some of you may know as Cuervo from 92.9 The Beat, who was a contestant on this first season!! Hear Cuervo’s experience from filming the show and get a sneak peek at tonight’s premiere episode!!

