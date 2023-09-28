September is Deaf Awareness Month and Jeremy is here to teach you a new word in sign language every day!
Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
September is Deaf Awareness Month and Jeremy is here to teach you a new word in sign language every day!
Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!