Side Dishes and Meat Loaf from Price Cutter-10/18/21

BRANSON, Mo. – In most cities, discussing Christmas preparations in mid-October may seem a tad early, but not in Branson. Last week the Branson Board of Aldermen heard from business and community leaders to share marketing ideas for Ozark Mountain Christmas.

Ozark Mountain Christmas began in 1988, when a group of local business leaders including the owners of Silver Dollar City, lit up Branson with marketing focused on spectacular theatre shows. For the last 27 years, Michael London has been involved in promoting Ozark Mountain Christmas.