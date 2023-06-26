Ingredients
- 1 pound baby potatoes, cut into 1.5-inch cubes
- 2 ears corn on the cob, cleaned and each ear cut into 5 to 6 rounds
- 1 pound raw shrimp, thawed, peeled, and deveined
- 12 ounces Andouille smoked sausage, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons old bay seasoning
- lemon slices & chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat grill to 400˚F. Tear out 4 large (measuring 12×12) heavy duty foil sheets. Set aside.
- Add 8 cups of water to a large pot and set over high heat; bring to a boil. Add potatoes and corn to boiling water; reduce heat to a steady simmer and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Drain.
- In a large mixing bowl combine shrimp, sausages, onion, garlic, potatoes, and corn.
- Divide the shrimp mixture ingredients between the four aluminum foil sheets. Wrap foils tightly around the ingredients and seal it all together.
- Place the packets directly on the grill and cook for 15 minutes, flipping once halfway through cooking. Remove from grill.
- Carefully open up the packets, garnish with lemon and parsley; serve and enjoy!
