Ingredients

  • 1 pound baby potatoes, cut into 1.5-inch cubes
  • 2 ears corn on the cob, cleaned and each ear cut into 5 to 6 rounds
  • 1 pound raw shrimp, thawed, peeled, and deveined
  • 12 ounces Andouille smoked sausage, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons old bay seasoning
  • lemon slices & chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Preheat grill to 400˚F. Tear out 4 large (measuring 12×12) heavy duty foil sheets. Set aside.
  2. Add 8 cups of water to a large pot and set over high heat; bring to a boil. Add potatoes and corn to boiling water; reduce heat to a steady simmer and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Drain.
  3. In a large mixing bowl combine shrimp, sausages, onion, garlic, potatoes, and corn.
  4. Divide the shrimp mixture ingredients between the four aluminum foil sheets. Wrap foils tightly around the ingredients and seal it all together.
  5. Place the packets directly on the grill and cook for 15 minutes, flipping once halfway through cooking. Remove from grill.
  6. Carefully open up the packets, garnish with lemon and parsley; serve and enjoy!

