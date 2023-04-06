Ingredients

  • 2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 4 pieces)
  • ½ cup shoyu
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup water
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 2-inch knob of ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 2 stalks green onions (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

  1. Over medium-high heat, brown chicken (skin-side down) in a saucepan. Brown for 5 minutes, until the skin is a deep golden color. 
  2. Mix together in a bowl: shoyu, sugar, water, and rice vinegar. Pour the liquid mixture over the chicken in the sauce pan. 
  3. Add in the smashed garlic and sliced ginger. Bring mixture to a boil, then turn back down to low heat. Put on a lid and let the chicken simmer (skin side up) for 10 minutes. 
  4. Lift the lid. Turn the chicken skin-side down, and simmer for another 10 minutes. Remove chicken onto a plate. Reduce the sauce over medium heat until thick (like the thickness of honey). 
  5. Serve the chicken over a big bowl of rice. Finish with chopped green onions, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and drizzle on the sauce. 

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM