Ingredients
- 2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 4 pieces)
- ½ cup shoyu
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup water
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 3 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1 2-inch knob of ginger, peeled and sliced
- 2 stalks green onions (optional)
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)
Instructions
- Over medium-high heat, brown chicken (skin-side down) in a saucepan. Brown for 5 minutes, until the skin is a deep golden color.
- Mix together in a bowl: shoyu, sugar, water, and rice vinegar. Pour the liquid mixture over the chicken in the sauce pan.
- Add in the smashed garlic and sliced ginger. Bring mixture to a boil, then turn back down to low heat. Put on a lid and let the chicken simmer (skin side up) for 10 minutes.
- Lift the lid. Turn the chicken skin-side down, and simmer for another 10 minutes. Remove chicken onto a plate. Reduce the sauce over medium heat until thick (like the thickness of honey).
- Serve the chicken over a big bowl of rice. Finish with chopped green onions, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and drizzle on the sauce.
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!