Shopping Local at the Republic Price Cutter-06/23/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Top Stories
$156,000 reclaimed from Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions “silver solution” lawsuit
Biden to announce efforts to combat violent crime, gun violence
Morning webcast – June 23, 2021
Video
Springfield creating new department to welcome more businesses and developers
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Maci & Luna
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 23 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 22 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Carly & Gracie
Video
Tuesday, June 22 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Cole’s strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks
Top Stories
Schoop, Rogers drive in 3 apiece, Tigers beat Cardinals 8-2
Prep athletes honored by Springfield Sports Commission
Video
Creek wins the Cheek Award
Video
KOLR Commentary: a sports podcast – episode 19: “We’re back”
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Shopping Local at the Republic Price Cutter-06/23/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jun 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Springfield couple wins first-ever USA Pickleball National Indoor Championship
Video
$156,000 reclaimed from Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions “silver solution” lawsuit
Grandmother speaks on the condition of 11-year-old who was trapped under The Branson Coaster
Video
Child rescued from The Branson Coaster after being stuck for nearly two hours
Video
Man Fails Drug Test From CBD Oil
Video