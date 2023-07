Don’t miss the second annual 50/50 Community Dinner happening Sunday, July 23rd at The Aviary on Republic Road in Springfield! Proceeds from this amazing 7-course meal will go to benefit the Springfield Animal Advocacy Foundation and the Springfield Branson chapter of the American Culinary Federation! Get your tickets now!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!