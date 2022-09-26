Ingredients

16 breakfast sausage links

3 cups pancake mix

1 cup yellow cornmeal

Sprinkle of cinnamon

1 whole egg, slightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups water

Canola oil, for frying

Warm pancake syrup, for serving

Instructions

Cook the breakfast sausage links in a cast-iron skillet, turning occasionally until done. In a large bowl, combine the pancake mix, cornmeal and cinnamon. Stir to combine. Add the eggs, vanilla and water, adding more water as needed for the batter to become slightly thick (but not overly gloopy.) Start out by adding 1 cup, then work your way up to 3 cups or more. Heat some canola oil in a large pot over medium-high heat to about 350 degrees F. Drop in a bit of batter to see if it’s ready; the batter should immediately start to sizzle but should not immediately brown/burn. Insert chopsticks into the cooked breakfast sausages so that they’re two-thirds of the way through. Dip the sausages into the batter and allow any excess to drip off for a couple of seconds. Carefully drop into the oil (stick and all) and use tongs or a spoon to make sure it doesn’t hit the bottom of the pan and stick. Flip it here and there to ensure even browning, and remove it from the oil when the outside is deep golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with warm pancake syrup.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!