Salon Truth-Yoga-06/10/21

MAWGAN PORTH, England (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Thursday will unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe over the next year, the White House said.

The announcement of the vaccine donation - the largest ever by a single country - comes ahead of Biden's meeting with leaders of the other Group of Seven advanced economies - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - in Cornwall, England.