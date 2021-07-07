RTM Video of the day and Dance Party Rehearsal-07/07/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill making to-go cocktails from restaurants, bars, and distilleries permanent. The bill requires cocktails to go to be in a sealed, tamperproof container and the purchase of food. Missouri is the 16th state to make a COVID-era cocktails to-go measure permanent.

“Missouri’s restaurants, bars, and distilleries can now serve cocktails to-go on a permanent basis, providing much-needed stability for these businesses that were devastated by COVID-19,” said Kristi Brown, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Director of State Government Relations. “The path to economic recovery for the hospitality industry will last for years, and consumers have grown accustomed to the increased convenience of cocktails to-go. Making cocktails to-go permanent is a win for Missouri businesses and consumers. We applaud the legislature and Governor Parson for supporting this effort.”