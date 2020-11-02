Right This Minute Video of the Day-11/02/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches derailed metro train
Gallery
Morning Webcast – November 2, 2020
Video
Local non-profit holds drive to get shoes for kids in foster care
Video
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Monday, November 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, November 1 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, November 1 Forecast
Video
Saturday, October 31 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, October 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
As Chiefs prevail, fans hope increasing COVID-19 spread doesn’t cancel season
Video
Top Stories
Missouri State draws to close fall soccer season
Video
Mahomes throws 5 TD passes as Chiefs romp past Jets, 35-9
Tom Brady takes responsibility for Antonio Brown; Wide receiver will be living with QB
Florida’s Mullen’s uneven month ends in Darth Vader costume
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Frightly News
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Life Tire Service
Springfield Hearing Center
Santa Tracker
Race Brothers
Search
Search
Search
Right This Minute Video of the Day-11/02/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Nov 2, 2020 / 09:51 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2020 / 09:51 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
New overstock store opens in Ozark
Video
Judge orders 11-year-old boy behind bars to await trial for allegedly killing 6-year-old neighbor
Video
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting
Video
Live Stream
Trump suggests FBI halt investigation into supporters who surrounded Biden campaign bus in Texas