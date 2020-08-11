Right This Minute Video of the Day-08/11/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
10 things you can do to nail your Zoom job interview
Flight attendant accompanies Texas pup 2,000 miles to his forever home
Video
Bodycam footage shows children rescued from vehicle submerged in Utah river
Video
Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Tuesday, August 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Monday, August 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, August 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, August 9 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, August 9 Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Big Ten presidents expected to meet today to decide on football season, per ESPN report
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals and Tigers doubleheader postponed due to COVID.
Video
Springfield Sports Commission hands out 2020 high school awards
Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes having a 2020 nobody will soon forget
Bears trip to Tarleton State off as Texans move to Spring
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Right This Minute Video of the Day-08/11/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Aug 11, 2020 / 10:32 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2020 / 10:32 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
Eleven arrested at Branson hotel, authorities found drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Video
Attorney for the City of Springfield asks judge to dismiss masking ordinance lawsuit
Video
Ozark Board of Aldermen table vote on masking ordinance
Video
Livestock illness hitting Midwest has sickened animals in Missouri
Video
Weather