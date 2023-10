ReWired Fest 2023 is happening this Friday & Saturday at the Bud Walton Arena on the University of Arkansas campus and you don’t want to miss it!! This action-packed weekend will be filled with gaming, music, celebrity events, and so much more and it’s free to attend!!!

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!