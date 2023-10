Meet Frida Kahlo & Inigo Montoya!! They’re looking for their furever home at Rescue One! If you would like to adopt/foster Frida Kahlo & Inigo Montoya or donate to the shelter visit their website, rescueonespringfield.com/.

