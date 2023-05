Summertime is almost here and with it comes a ton of amazingly fun outdoor activities which may lead to some unwanted stains and odors on our clothes. But don’t worry there is a solution! Check out these laundry tips and tricks from Consumer Product Testing & Stain Expert, Wendy Saladyga.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!