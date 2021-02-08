Record Time-02/08/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after battling COVID-19
Over $300K raised in 2 days for girl critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach
Man killed while filming ‘prank robbery’ video for YouTube
Gallery
Man in swimsuit who ran on field during Super Bowl identified
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Monday, February 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, February 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, February 7 Forecast
Video
Saturday, February 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, February 6 Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Mahomes thanks fans, says Super Bowl loss ‘hurts a lot’
Missouri State volleyball takes opening match against Valpo
Video
FACES OF THE GAME: Celebrating the Super Bowl in a pandemic
Gallery
Bears sweep Redbirds, hand Ford 100th career victory
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Record Time-02/08/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Feb 8, 2021 / 10:03 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2021 / 10:03 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Chiefs coach Andy Reid addresses crash involving son Britt Reid that left 5-year-old critically hurt
Video
Man in swimsuit who ran on field during Super Bowl identified
School Closings
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks
Weather