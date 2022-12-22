Ingredients
- 1 (24 ounce) package frozen or refrigerated cheese ravioli
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 (28 ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- 8 ounces small fresh mozzarella balls, divided
Instructions
- Preheat broiler. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, cook ground beef in a large cast-iron or oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat until cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes, using the back of a wooden spoon to crumble the beef. Season with oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Add tomatoes and basil; bring to a simmer. Fold in the cooked ravioli and half of the mozzarella balls.
- Scatter the remaining mozzarella balls over the top of the pasta. Carefully transfer the pan to the oven. Broil until the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.
