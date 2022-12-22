Ingredients

  • 1 (24 ounce) package frozen or refrigerated cheese ravioli
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder 
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1 (28 ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
  • 8 ounces small fresh mozzarella balls, divided

Instructions

  1. Preheat broiler. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain and set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, cook ground beef in a large cast-iron or oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat until cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes, using the back of a wooden spoon to crumble the beef. Season with oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
  3. Add tomatoes and basil; bring to a simmer. Fold in the cooked ravioli and half of the mozzarella balls.
  4. Scatter the remaining mozzarella balls over the top of the pasta. Carefully transfer the pan to the oven. Broil until the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM