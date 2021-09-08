Rabe Reviews-Days of Our Lives, The Big Leap, Our Kind of People & Alter Ego-09/08/21

ST. LOUIS – Two Texas men appeared in front of a federal judge in Downtown St. Louis on Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than a million dollars in a romance scam.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, a grand jury indicted Rotimi Oladimeiji and Olumide Akinrinmade on July 28 on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail, and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.