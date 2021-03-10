Rabe Review-Oprah Interview and Ted Lasso-03/10/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Community Resources: Household Chemical Collection Center
Video
Missouri attorney general details charges of Circle of Hope owners
Daughter of Circle of Hope owners speaks out after parents’ arrest
Video
Stimulus plan: Here’s what tax breaks are included in the deal
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, March 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, March 9 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Jazzy
Video
Tuesday, March 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, March 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Basketball Madness
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
East Newton slips past Ava in Class 4
Video
Kickapoo beats Nixa, advances to Class 6 quarters
Video
Little hopes for big impact on Bears football
Video
Lady Bears Mox: Being perfect isn’t easy
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Rabe Review-Oprah Interview and Ted Lasso-03/10/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Mar 10, 2021 / 11:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 10, 2021 / 11:32 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities