Rabe Review – 8/12/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
Springfield woman receives home from Habitat for Humanity
Video
Springfield dentist disagrees with new WHO dental work warning
Sheriff’s Office answers questions on COVID-19 spread in Greene County Jail
Ozarks Tonight: Springfield Boys and Girls Club expands mental health services
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, August 12 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, August 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, August 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, August 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, August 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Essick, Ultec shine at AAU Junior Olympics
Top Stories
Sports Update with Dan Lucy – 8/12/20
Video
Mizzou excited for fall football season
Video
2020 Masters to be held without patrons or guests in attendance this November
Watch: Phoenix Suns surprise players by having families announce lineup from home
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Rabe Review – 8/12/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Aug 12, 2020 / 04:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2020 / 04:38 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
MISSING: Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old girl
Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas from Monticello
Video
Attorney for the City of Springfield asks judge to dismiss masking ordinance lawsuit
Video
Greene County reports record-breaking, 95 new COVID cases
Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 positive case at high school graduation