Princesses of The 417-12/16/21

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) -- Christmas comes and goes and more or less seems like a repeat of the year before, except for last year and this year. Alex and Kathryn Bichler have lived through a lot of Christmas seasons and life in general. And after what came in 2020, this will literally be the Christmas of a lifetime.

November 6, 1946, is the day Alex and Kathryn got married more than 75 years ago, but Kathryn was skeptical then.

"My impression at first was not the best, because he was a little bit on the wild side," Kathryn said.