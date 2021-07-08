Price Cutter Charity Championship-07/08/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Highway 37 temporarily open following culvert collapse
Bear kills woman after pulling her from tent in Montana
Massive house fire in Christian County under investigation
Support pours in as Wichita father celebrates son’s birth while mourning his 22-year-old wife killed in crash
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, July 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Susi
Video
Wednesday, July 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
All smiles as Springfield wins fourth straight
Video
Top Stories
Mahomes, Kelce tee off Friday in American Century Classic at Lake Tahoe
Baker sends Cardinals to third-straight win
Video
Sha’Carri Richardson left off U.S. relay team, won’t run in Tokyo Olympics
Patrick Mahomes to host free clinics for football coaches
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Price Cutter Charity Championship-07/08/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 01:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 01:43 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Ozarks Tonight: Mercy’s new policy
Video
Bear kills woman after pulling her from tent in Montana
Woman tests positive for Delta variant of COVID-19, battling long-haul symptoms
Video
Parson signs off on COVID liability legislation; preventing some pandemic-related lawsuits
Video
Fire department partners with Health Department to deliver vaccines
Video