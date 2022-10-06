Ingredients

4 boneless pork chops (1 pound total), 1/2 inch thick

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon seasoned salt (Spike or Lawrey’s, or just substitute plain salt)

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup fine dry breadcrumbs or panko

1 1/4 teaspoons paprika

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or canola oil

3/4 cup chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon dried dill or 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup sour cream (full fat)

Instructions

Use a meat hammer to pound the pork cutlets: Pound the cutlets to 1/4-1/8 inch thickness. Cut small slits around the edges of the cutlets to prevent curling. Set up a breading station: Place flour, seasoned salt, and pepper mixed together in a shallow bowl. Whisk the egg and milk together in a second shallow bowl. Combine the breadcrumbs (or panko) and paprika in a third shallow bowl. Dredge cutlets: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Dredge the cutlets first in the seasoned flour, then dip the cutlets in the egg mixture, and then dip them into the mixture of bread crumbs and paprika, turning them over to get the bread crumbs on all sides. Working in batches, sauté the cutlets for 3 to 4 minutes on each side: Remove the cutlets from the skillet and cover with foil or place in a warm oven to keep warm. Deglaze pan, make dill sauce for schnitzel: Add the chicken stock into the skillet to deglaze the pan, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen the brown bits. In a small bowl mix the dill and salt into the sour cream. Stir the sour cream mixture into the chicken stock. Heat and stir until mixture thickens (do not let boil). Serve the cutlets with the sauce, and lemon slices if you like.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!