Ingredients
For the Sauce
- ½ cup low sodium chicken broth
- ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
For the Pork
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 pound pork tenderloin trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
For the Vegetables
- 2 celery ribs thinly sliced
- 1 small yellow onion thinly sliced
- 1 small red bell pepper cut into thin strips
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- Green onions for garnish
- sesame seeds for garnish, optional
Instructions
- In a small mixing bowl whisk together chicken broth, soy sauce, garlic, and cornstarch; whisk until well combined and set aside.
- Heat vegetable oil in a wok or a large 14-inch frying pan set over high heat.
- To the hot wok, add pork pieces and stir fry for about 4 to 5 minutes, or until browned on all sides and cooked through. Remove the pork from the wok and set aside.
- To the wok or skillet, add celery, onions, pepper strips, and mushrooms; cook over high heat for 4 to 5 minutes, or until softened.
- Stir previously prepared sauce; add it to the wok and cook for 1 minute, or until thickened.
- Add pork and pork juices back into wok and cook for 20 seconds, or until heated through.
- Remove from heat.
- Garnish with green onions and serve.
