Ingredients

For the Sauce

½ cup low sodium chicken broth

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch

For the Pork

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound pork tenderloin trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

For the Vegetables

2 celery ribs thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion thinly sliced

1 small red bell pepper cut into thin strips

2 cups sliced mushrooms

Green onions for garnish

sesame seeds for garnish, optional

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl whisk together chicken broth, soy sauce, garlic, and cornstarch; whisk until well combined and set aside. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or a large 14-inch frying pan set over high heat. To the hot wok, add pork pieces and stir fry for about 4 to 5 minutes, or until browned on all sides and cooked through. Remove the pork from the wok and set aside. To the wok or skillet, add celery, onions, pepper strips, and mushrooms; cook over high heat for 4 to 5 minutes, or until softened. Stir previously prepared sauce; add it to the wok and cook for 1 minute, or until thickened. Add pork and pork juices back into wok and cook for 20 seconds, or until heated through. Remove from heat. Garnish with green onions and serve.

