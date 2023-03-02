The PHAT Muscle Project is a family owned business created by John Gorman, Jay Gorman and Leslie Franklin. John and Leslie have spent years in the fitness community working with people of all shapes, sizes, genetics, builds, goals, desires, and dreams to achieve their BEST physique or potential. They realized that 99% of people who train in the gym are not genetically elite, and they are constantly striving to overcome odds to become their best version of themselves. The PHAT Muscle Project is a movement that salutes that 35 year old mom working to lose 30 lbs, or that skinny kid who has trouble putting on muscle, and yes even body builders who step on stage or elite athletes. We are ALL our own project to become our best, that’s what being part of the PHAT Muscle Project signifies.

After first starting out as an apparel company, we quickly realized that we had an incredibly supportive customer base. We began thinking of new ways to better help those working on their PHAT Muscle Project. On May 23, 2020, we decided to take the next step and began offering the highest quality of supplements at a price that would not break the bank.

We are firm believers that nothing is stronger than being part of a team that inspires each other to achieve new heights and become better every single day. We feel you, we are all putting in the work, together. Please meet the PHAT Muscle Project owners and staff as they live this lifestyle right along with you through different paths and avenues. John, Jacob, and Leslie look forward to going on this journey with you all!

