Pesto & Balsamic Waffle Sandwich
Ingredients
- cooking spray
- 8 slices whole grain bread
- ¼ cup prepared pesto
- 4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- 4 slices mozzarella cheese
- 4 slices ham
Instructions
- Spray a waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat according to manufacturer’s instructions.
- Arrange 4 bread slices on a work surface and spread 1 tablespoon pesto onto each slice. Drizzle 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar onto each of the remaining 4 bread slices. Arrange 1 mozzarella cheese slice and 1 ham slice on pesto bread and top with balsamic bread.
- Cook each sandwich in the prepared waffle iron until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Spray waffle iron with more cooking spray before cooking each sandwich.
Coffee Dressing
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1⁄3 cup canola oil
- 1⁄4 cup coffee beans, crushed
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- salt and pepper
Instructions
- In a small saucepan, brown onion slowly in oil with the coffee until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour in a sieve covered with absorbent paper. Let cool.
- In a bowl, mix oil with remaining ingredients. Add salt and pepper.
- Serve on salad greens or green beans in salad.
