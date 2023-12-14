Recipe below!

Pesto & Balsamic Waffle Sandwich

Ingredients

  • cooking spray
  • 8 slices whole grain bread
  • ¼ cup prepared pesto
  • 4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 4 slices mozzarella cheese
  • 4 slices ham

Instructions

  1. Spray a waffle iron with cooking spray and preheat according to manufacturer’s instructions.
  2. Arrange 4 bread slices on a work surface and spread 1 tablespoon pesto onto each slice. Drizzle 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar onto each of the remaining 4 bread slices. Arrange 1 mozzarella cheese slice and 1 ham slice on pesto bread and top with balsamic bread.
  3. Cook each sandwich in the prepared waffle iron until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Spray waffle iron with more cooking spray before cooking each sandwich.

Coffee Dressing

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 13 cup canola oil
  • 14 cup coffee beans, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

  1. In a small saucepan, brown onion slowly in oil with the coffee until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour in a sieve covered with absorbent paper. Let cool.
  2. In a bowl, mix oil with remaining ingredients. Add salt and pepper.
  3. Serve on salad greens or green beans in salad.

