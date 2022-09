PBR Thunder Days at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is happening this weekend. Tom Trtan finds out the weekends events from Luke Snyder Co-Captain of Missouri Thunder. Great tickets are still available thru Ticket Master for Friday, Saturday and Sundays events. Here is a link to buy tickets https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-team-series-thunder-days-ridgedale-missouri-09-24-2022/event/06005D0FA4372A5E