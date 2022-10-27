Ingredients

4 medium potatoes

Olive oil for frying, about 1-2 cups

Salt

¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon crushed pepper flakes, more or less to your liking

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup vegetable broth

½ to 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar, I used red wine vinegar

Instructions

Bravas Sauce:

Instructions

In a medium pan or skillet, heat about ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic slices and cook, tossing around until the garlic has turned golden brown and the oil is just shimmering (about a couple of minutes). Remove the garlic from the pan and discard or keep for other uses. Lower the heat and add the tomato paste, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes and cornstarch, whisk to combine. Slowly add the vegetable broth and keep whisking until the broth is incorporated and the sauce has a smooth and somewhat creamy consistency. Add ½ to 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar, whisk again, and remove from the heat. Transfer to a serving bowl or drizzle over your patatas bravas or transfer to a mason jar to store. Allow the sauce to cool before transferring to the fridge.

