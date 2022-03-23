Ingredients

  • 1-24oz can of pasta sauce 
  • 1-16oz can of Italian stewed tomatoes 
  • 1/2 cup of water 
  • 1-15 oz container of Ricotta cheese 
  • 2- 8 oz packages of shredded Italian blend cheese, or mozzarella cheese 
  • 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese 
  • 2 egg, beaten 
  • 1 tsp oregano 
  • Fresh spinach, squash, mushrooms, artichokes, zucchini (or what veggies you like) 
  • 1-12 oz package of no-boil lasagna pasta 

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350
  2. Lightly oil a 9×13 pan
  3. In a small bowl combine ricotta cheese, two eggs, 1 t of oregano, and 1/2 c of parm
  4. In a large measuring pitcher combine sauce with stewed tomatoes and water
  5. Spread 1/2 cup of sauce in the bottom of the pan
  6. Lay one layer of pasta in the pan
  7. Spread ricotta mixture on pasta, layer on your choice of veggies, sprinkle with shredded cheese, pour 1/2 cup of sauce over and layer more pasta
  8. Repeat until the pan is full
  9. Top layer is ricotta, sauce, and shredded cheese
  10. Lightly oil a piece of foil and seal over the pan
  11. Bake for 45 minutes then remove the foil for 10 minutes more of baking
  12. Let sit for 10-15 minutes after baking
  13. Enjoy!


Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM