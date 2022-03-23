Ingredients
- 1-24oz can of pasta sauce
- 1-16oz can of Italian stewed tomatoes
- 1/2 cup of water
- 1-15 oz container of Ricotta cheese
- 2- 8 oz packages of shredded Italian blend cheese, or mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 2 egg, beaten
- 1 tsp oregano
- Fresh spinach, squash, mushrooms, artichokes, zucchini (or what veggies you like)
- 1-12 oz package of no-boil lasagna pasta
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Lightly oil a 9×13 pan
- In a small bowl combine ricotta cheese, two eggs, 1 t of oregano, and 1/2 c of parm
- In a large measuring pitcher combine sauce with stewed tomatoes and water
- Spread 1/2 cup of sauce in the bottom of the pan
- Lay one layer of pasta in the pan
- Spread ricotta mixture on pasta, layer on your choice of veggies, sprinkle with shredded cheese, pour 1/2 cup of sauce over and layer more pasta
- Repeat until the pan is full
- Top layer is ricotta, sauce, and shredded cheese
- Lightly oil a piece of foil and seal over the pan
- Bake for 45 minutes then remove the foil for 10 minutes more of baking
- Let sit for 10-15 minutes after baking
- Enjoy!