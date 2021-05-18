Ozarks Fox AM – Sparrow Wedding Center Pt. 2 – 5/18/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Following Monday's night's vote by the Springfield City Council regarding masking guidelines, effective immediately fans attending Springfield Cardinals and Missouri State Bears games at Hammons Field will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoors areas of the ballpark.

In addition, a future release regarding seating layout, stadium capacity, and ticket sales information regarding games for June – September will be forthcoming. Group tickets are available starting June 1st and any Churches, Schools, Company Outings, Sports Teams, Choirs, Performance Groups, and Fundraising are encouraged to reserve their dates as soon as possible by emailing their current Cardinals representative or contacting the Manager of Ticket Sales Eric Tomb at etomb@cardinals.com or 417-832-3092.