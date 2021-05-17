Ozarks Fox AM – Happy Birthday – 5/17/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Evangel University allowing fowl play as goose family settles down on campus
Video
Camden County prosecutor announces arrest in 1984 cold case
Bench trial for Rebecca Ruud canceled
Dickerson Park Zoo announces Trixie, the two-toed sloth, dies after emergency surgery
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Harley & Molly
Video
Top Stories
Monday, May 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 16 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 16 Forecast
Video
Saturday, May 15 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Wendler 3 shots back at class 2 state tournament
May 14th Lake Report: Table Rock Lake
Video
UNI ends Bears softball season in Valley semifinal thriller
NFL families call for end to ‘race-norming’ in brain injury payouts to Black players
Gallery
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Ozarks Fox AM – Happy Birthday – 5/17/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 04:06 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 04:06 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Live Stream
17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park
Investigation into fatal three-vehicle crash in Willard, Missouri
News anchor Steve Savard joins the KOLR10 evening news team
‘Alien Fungus’ showing up on Missouri trees; is it dangerous?