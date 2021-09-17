Ozarks FOX AM Family Feud-09/17/21

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — For the first time since Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country road trip, we are hearing from one of her boyfriend’s family members.

“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a clip. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”