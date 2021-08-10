Ozarks Everyday Fitness-Zenith Climbing Center-08/10/21

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate gave final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a coalition of Democrats and Republicans lifting the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

The final Senate vote came down to 69 and 30 after months of negotiations. 19 Republican Senators voted with the Democrats to advance the legislation including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.