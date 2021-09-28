Ozarks Everyday Fitness-Speed Golf-09/28/21

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Gabby Petito's family is set to speak publicly for the first time since the 22-year-old YouTuber's body was discovered in a Wyoming national park as the manhunt for her boyfriend stretches on.

Brian Laundrie was last seen two weeks ago entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida but was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there. The search for Laundrie is still underway, with the FBI taking the lead.