Ozarks Everyday Fitness – Lewis Boxing Gym – 5/18/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.-- Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the Chinese government for a second time over its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the first attempt ended with what Schmitt's office calls months of stonewalling from the Chinese government and its frivolous objection to the suit.

In April 2020, Schmitt filed a suit against the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party, and others for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic. As required by law, Schmitt's office went through The Hague Convention to file the suit which requires the participation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.