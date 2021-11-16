Organic Veggies from Price Cutter-11/16/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri's education department is concerned teachers are leaving the state for better pay elsewhere, which is leaving the commissioner pleading with legislatures to look at raising educators' salaries.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Tuesday for a hearing on federal stimulus spending. The agenda was for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to tell representatives how they were spending federal relief money. Instead, a good portion of the meeting was spent discussing teacher salaries.