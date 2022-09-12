Ingredients

2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 eggs separated

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/4 teaspoon ground clove

2 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons sugar

a pinch of salt

Maple-Orange Syrup

1 1/4 Maple syrup

1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients with the orange zest, milk, vanilla extract and egg yolks. Wisk until smooth. In a separate bowl, wisk the egg whites by hand or with an electric hand mixer. Wisk until you have stiff peaks. Gradually fold the whites into the batter, until incorporated. Make sure to gently fold them in. Do not mix it in. Add some butter to your pre-heated waffle iron, and ladle a little bit of batter at a time, making sure not to overfill. Cook the waffles until golden brown, or according to your waffle maker’s instructions.

Orange-Maple Syrup

Add 1 1/4 cup of good quality maple syrup to a small sauce pan. Add the orange juice. Bring to a low boil. Remove from heat. It’s ready to serve!

