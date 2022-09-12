Ingredients
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 eggs separated
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 1/4 teaspoon ground clove
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- a pinch of salt
Maple-Orange Syrup
- 1 1/4 Maple syrup
- 1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients with the orange zest, milk, vanilla extract and egg yolks. Wisk until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, wisk the egg whites by hand or with an electric hand mixer. Wisk until you have stiff peaks.
- Gradually fold the whites into the batter, until incorporated. Make sure to gently fold them in. Do not mix it in.
- Add some butter to your pre-heated waffle iron, and ladle a little bit of batter at a time, making sure not to overfill.
- Cook the waffles until golden brown, or according to your waffle maker’s instructions.
Orange-Maple Syrup
- Add 1 1/4 cup of good quality maple syrup to a small sauce pan.
- Add the orange juice.
- Bring to a low boil.
- Remove from heat. It’s ready to serve!
