Online Ordering Thanksgiving Dinner at Price Cutter-11/08/21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Matt Carpenter, 35, is saying goodbye to his team in a power video posted to social media by the Players' Tribune. The emotional message to fans shares his gratitude for the opportunity to be a Cardinal player. The love note spans everything from the salsa to the batter's box.

Last week the Cardinals declined 2022 options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martinez. They were on the team’s last World Series team.