Part 2

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 ounces whipped topping

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces

1/3 cup light corn syrup

1 cup chopped pecans

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

apple slices, pretzel crisps, or graham crackers for serving

Instructions

Combine cream cheese, whipped topping, and powdered sugar in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Spread mixture along the bottom of a pie plate and refrigerate while topping is prepared. Combine brown sugar, cold butter, corn syrup, pecans, vanilla extract, egg, and salt in a saucepan. Bring mixture to a gentle boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly and remove from heat. Allow to cool 10 minutes, stir and pour over cream cheese mixture. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with apple slices, pretzel crisps or graham crackers

