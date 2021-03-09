Names & Spaces and the Tale of Terri Dibble-03/09/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk, tells owners to park outside
West Plains man charged with child molestation
Missouri lawmaker wants a task force to monitor state employees working remotely
Video
Missouri House passes bill for guns on buses, public transit
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Jazzy
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, March 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, March 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Gus
Video
Monday, March 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Basketball Madness
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Sharks beat Blues 3-2 in Overtime, Note finish trip 4-0-2
Les Miles, Kansas agree to ‘mutual’ split after LSU report on sexual complaints
Lady Panthers excited for fans, NCAA Midwest Regional
Video
Football Bears hit the road with lessons learned
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Names & Spaces and the Tale of Terri Dibble-03/09/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Mar 9, 2021 / 09:07 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2021 / 09:07 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Deadly Missouri family feud headed to trial after video evidence surfaces
Video
Child tax credit payments: What we know about the plan to send checks to parents
Prince Harry says inheritance from Princess Diana made it possible to leave royal family
West Plains man charged with child molestation
New Springfield program aimed to stop jaywalking and encourage yielding to pedestrians
Video