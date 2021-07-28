Name That Tune-07/28/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Park Board will extend pool hours and open up cooling centers on July 28 and 29 due to a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Fassnight Pool at 1300 S. Campbell will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the Silver Springs Pool at 1100 N. Hampton will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Park Board says anyone is welcome to cool off in the water at the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E Trafficway. Fountains run daily, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with fountain shows every hour on the hour and a longer show 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.