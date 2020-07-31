Ozarks Fox AM Movie News with Chris Louzader – 7/31/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
US sells record amount of corn to China despite rising tensions
Camp Barnabas offering day camp to SPS students with special needs
Kansas’ child welfare agency releases public reports involving killed 3-year-old Olivia Jansen
Wounded Missouri firefighter in for a surprise when she returns home from rehab
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Friday, July 31 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Thursday, July 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, July 30 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 29 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 29 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Brewers postpone home opener with Cardinals due to positive COVID-19 tests
Top Stories
NBA players and coaches kneel during national anthem as season restarts
Lasers end Greenbrier experience with WTT victory
DMGB: Perry, Eagles blend through summer camp
Video
SEC goes conference only for football
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Search
Search
Search
Ozarks Fox AM Movie News with Chris Louzader – 7/31/20
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jul 31, 2020 / 11:52 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2020 / 12:12 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Kallie Koester
Cami Jenkins
Be Blessed
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Morning Melodies
Jeremy Rabe
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Why your next $1,200 payment isn’t in the mail
Video
Christian County Commissioner candidates debating before primary on August 4
Video
Hollister to be the home of a 68-acre waterpark themed resort
Video
Walmart “making changes,” associates cite layoffs in Bentonville
Weather