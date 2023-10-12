Ingredients
- 2 cups All-purpose Flour
- 20 ounces Crushed Pineapple, including juice
- 2 cups white Sugar
- 2 Eggs
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- 1 cup Chopped Nuts
Frosting
- 8oz Cream Cheese, room temperature
- 2 cups Confectioners’ Sugar
- 8 Tablespoons Margarine, melted
- 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
Instructions
To make the cake
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Grease and flour a 13″x9″ baking pan; set aside.
- Using an electric mixer, in a large mixing bowl combine the all-purpose flour and crushed pineapple.
- Add two cups sugar, eggs, baking soda, and baking powder. Mix well.
- Add 1 cup of chopped nuts by hand to the batter. Fold to combine.
- Pour batter into the prepared 13″x9″ baking dish.
- Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 45-50 minutes. The cake is done when an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
- Allow cake to cool slightly, you want to frost while the cake is warm, but not hot.
To make the frosting:
- Using a stand mixer in a large bowl combine the room temperature cream cheese and confectioners sugar.
- Add melted margarine and one teaspoon vanilla extract. Mix together well until frosting is creamy.
- Frost the cake while it is still a bit warm, but not hot.
- Garnish with chopped nuts, chopped maraschino cherries, and/or shredded coconut if desired.
- Refrigerate cake.
- Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.
Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!