Ingredients

  • 2 cups All-purpose Flour
  • 20 ounces Crushed Pineapple, including juice
  • 2 cups white Sugar
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
  • 1 cup Chopped Nuts

Frosting

  • 8oz Cream Cheese, room temperature
  • 2 cups Confectioners’ Sugar
  • 8 Tablespoons Margarine, melted
  • 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Instructions

To make the cake

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Grease and flour a 13″x9″ baking pan; set aside.
  3. Using an electric mixer, in a large mixing bowl combine the all-purpose flour and crushed pineapple.
  4. Add two cups sugar, eggs, baking soda, and baking powder. Mix well.
  5. Add 1 cup of chopped nuts by hand to the batter. Fold to combine.
  6. Pour batter into the prepared 13″x9″ baking dish.
  7. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 45-50 minutes. The cake is done when an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
  8. Allow cake to cool slightly, you want to frost while the cake is warm, but not hot.

To make the frosting:

  1. Using a stand mixer in a large bowl combine the room temperature cream cheese and confectioners sugar.
  2. Add melted margarine and one teaspoon vanilla extract. Mix together well until frosting is creamy.
  3. Frost the cake while it is still a bit warm, but not hot.
  4. Garnish with chopped nuts, chopped maraschino cherries, and/or shredded coconut if desired.
  5. Refrigerate cake.
  6. Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.

